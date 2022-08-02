Anonymous Club

Not your typical rock documentary. With his debut feature, director Danny Cohen brings to audiences a raw and deeply intimate study of Grammy-nominated Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett. Throughout a three-year period around the release of her 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel, Barnett uses a Dictaphone to share some of her most poignant conflicts and insecurities around what it means to be in the spotlight as an introvert and anti-influencer, yet lauded as one of the most powerful female voices of our times. Shooting on 16mm, Cohen has unprecedented access to Barnett’s world and her relatable, deeply human struggles. We gradually see her emerge as an artist embracing her place in the world and discovering that her greatest power lies within her own vulnerability.

Aug 31 at 7:30 pm. $10-$15. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West. hotdocs.ca