Unfractured and Living Downstream

Award-winning environmental documentaries will screen to global audiences for free online this October. Join Canadian filmmaker, Chanda Chevannes and American biologist, Sandra Steingraber as they share their two award-winning feature documentaries with a worldwide audience through free online screenings. Presented in partnership with Ithaca College’s Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences, the screenings will be followed by livestream Q&A sessions with both Chevannes and Steingraber.

Living Downstream (84 min., 2010) is a cinematic documentary based on the acclaimed book by Sandra Steingraber. This poetic film follows Sandra during one pivotal year as she travels across North America, working to break the silence about cancer and its environmental links.

UNFRACTURED (93 min, 2017) is a triumphant documentary about fighting with your whole heart. It follows Steingraber as she reinvents herself as an outspoken activist and throws herself into a battle for a statewide fracking ban in New York.

How to register for the FREE screenings:

Living Downstream Screening:

Monday October 19, 2020

7:00pm ET – Film Screening

8:30pm ET – Q&A with Sandra Steingraber (film subject)

& Chanda Chevannes (filmmaker)

For further details and to register for this event: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/living-downstream-virtual-screening-and-qa-tickets-119323783649

UNFRACTURED Screening:

Monday October 26th, 2020

7:00pm ET – Film Screening

8:30pm ET – Q&A with Sandra Steingraber (film subject)

& Chanda Chevannes (filmmaker)

For further details and to register for this event: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/unfractured-virtual-screening-and-qa-tickets-119329314191

We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Canada Council for the Arts, which made these screenings possible.