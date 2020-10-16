For Immediate Release

10/15/20



Award-winning environmental documentaries will screen to global audiences for free online this October

Fracking and the environmental causes of cancer explored in inspiring documentary features based on the work of biologist, Dr. Sandra Steingraber



(Toronto/New York): COVID-19 has focused the public’s attention on the connections between public health, human rights and politics. But long before the current pandemic, environmental health scholars and activists have been making these connections — with urgency, but also with eloquence.



Join Canadian filmmaker, Chanda Chevannes and American biologist, Sandra Steingraber as they share their two award-winning feature documentaries with a worldwide audience through free online screenings. Presented in partnership with Ithaca College’s Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences, the screenings will be followed by livestream Q&A sessions with both Chevannes and Steingraber.



Living Downstream (84 min., 2010) is a cinematic documentary based on the acclaimed book by Sandra Steingraber. This poetic film follows Sandra during one pivotal year as she travels across North America, working to break the silence about cancer and its environmental links.



UNFRACTURED (93 min, 2017) is a triumphant documentary about fighting with your whole heart. It follows Steingraber as she reinvents herself as an outspoken activist and throws herself into a battle for a statewide fracking ban in New York.



Both Living Downstream and UNFRACTURED have won several awards: including a Gracie for Living Downstream as Outstanding Documentary from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and Best Canadian Feature for UNFRACTURED from Planet in Focus.



Living Downstream has been screened publicly over 200 times and broadcast on six continents, while UNFRACTURED has been translated into Spanish and has screened across South America, also winning the Audience Award at Argentina’s prestigious FINCA Festival.



Both films use Steingraber’s work as a way to highlight larger environmental, scientific and political stories. The documentary features have inspired audiences to fight for a safe and just world. After the films screen, audiences will be invited to join a Q&A with Steingraber and Chevannes focused on the power of film to educate and inspire audiences.





For media interviews with Sandra Steingraber or Chanda Chevannes, contact:

Kathleen O’Grady, QUOI Media Group

613-897-9276

quoi@quoimedia.com



How to register for the FREE screenings:

Living Downstream Screening:

Monday October 19, 2020

7:00pm ET – Film Screening

8:30pm ET – Q&A with Sandra Steingraber (film subject)

& Chanda Chevannes (filmmaker)

For further details and to register for this event: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/living-downstream-virtual-screening-and-qa-tickets-119323783649



UNFRACTURED Screening:

Monday October 26th, 2020

7:00pm ET – Film Screening

8:30pm ET – Q&A with Sandra Steingraber (film subject)

& Chanda Chevannes (filmmaker)

For further details and to register for this event: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/unfractured-virtual-screening-and-qa-tickets-119329314191





Left, Chanda Chevannes, filmmaker

Right, biologist Sandra Steingraber in UNFRACTURED



About Director Chanda Chevannes:

Chanda Chevannes is a Canadian filmmaker, writer and educator. Her documentaries aim to address complex social issues in an artistic way. Previously, while living in sub-Saharan Africa, Chanda created educational films on gender-based violence. Thousands of grassroots organizations are using Chevannes’ films, contributing to tangible social change. She is a graduate of Sheridan College’s Media Arts Program and an instructor at Centennial College’s Story Arts Centre. www.chandachevannes.com



About Sandra Steingraber:

Biologist, mother and cancer survivor, Sandra Steingraber, Ph.D., is an internationally recognized authority on the environmental links to cancer and public health. Holding a doctorate in biology and a master’s degree in creative writing, she has written three books about human health and the environment, including Living Downstream.



Sandra has won numerous awards for her environmental health research and writing, including the Heinz Award, Chatham College’s Rachel Carson Leadership Award, the Hero Award from the Breast Cancer Fund, and the Environmental Health Champion Award from Physicians for Social Responsibility.



She is the co-founder of New Yorkers Against Fracking and Concerned Health Professionals of New York and currently serves as science advisor to Americans Against Fracking. She has worked closely with the California Breast Cancer Research Program, provided Congressional briefings, lectured widely in medical schools and college campuses and testified before the United Nations and the European Parliament. A contributing editor for Orion magazine, Sandra is a Distinguished Scholar in Residence at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York. www.steingraber.com





Official Website for Living Downstream: https://www.livingdownstream.com/about-film

Living Downstream Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/livingdownstream



Official Website for Unfractured: https://www.unfractured.com/

Unfractured Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Unfractured



Subject’s Facebook Page: http://www.facebook.com/ssteingraber

Subject’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/ssteingraber1

Director’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/chandachevannes



We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Canada Council for the Arts, which made these screenings possible.