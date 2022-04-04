BaadAsssss Cinema

Profound in its cultural presence and lasting influence, Blaxploitation took the world by storm in the ‘70s—but it wasn’t until 2002 that it got its own love letter. BaadAssssss Cinema dives wayyyyy deep into groundbreaking ‘70s films like Blacula, Coffy, Shaft, while also looking at films that have been influenced by the genre, like Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown. From iconic soundtracks to seminal scenes, director and visual artist Isaac Julien covers all the bases, featuring interviews with Pam Grier, Fred Williamson, Richard Roundtree, and the legendary Melvin Van Peebles, whose badass 1971 film laid the groundwork for Blaxploitation to thrive. Lay witness to just how influential these films were in allowing for more Black representation in Hollywood.

Screening at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Apr 17 at 4 pm. $15. 506 Bloor W. hotdocs.ca.