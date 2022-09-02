Artist. Vandal. Genius. Mystery. Legendary artist-provocateur Banksy is a household name that hides a multitude of stories, artworks, stunts, political statements and identities. Through the testimonies of those who know him and have worked with him—but also of those who exploit him, hunt him down and claim his work as their own—Banksy: Most Wanted draws an in-depth portrait of a masked, modern-day Robin Hood whose identity is still the subject of speculation all over the world. Banksy’s many faces and facets, from his commitment to political causes and links with the music scene to his entrepreneurial side, are explored here with insight and flair. A highly entertaining film festival favourite making its exclusive Toronto premiere at Hot Docs, Banksy: Most Wanted brings fresh perspective to the art world’s biggest question: Who is Banksy?

In English and French with English subtitles.

Screening with Excluded By Design (Citizen Minutes short, 2 mins).

