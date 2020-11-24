Best Short Films of 2020

Toronto 48 Hour Film Project’s screening of 16 short films will be available (as a video on demand) Nov 29 (2:30 pm) to Dec 6 (11:45 pm). A 25 minute awards ceremony is included in the program, following the 110 minute screening. $10. https://toronto48hfp2020.eventive.org/passes/buy

https://watch.eventive.org/toronto48hfp2020/play/5f9c59d34087e3003e0b1aa2

FEATURING

1 – Barseekers by “l”, but like a lower case l not an upper case I (ACTION / ADVENTURE)

2 – Clucked by Seven Films (COMEDY)

3 – Covid Couple by The Intergalactic Federation of Space Beers (COMEDY)

4 – Earth to Micah by Cookie Biscuits (SCI FI)

5 – Get The Phone by Cheap Wine (DARK COMEDY)

6 – Hero by Lucky You (CLIMATE FILM)

7 – In the Backseat by LIGHTS, CAMER- UH OH (ROMANCE)

8 – Keyboard Warriors by Weird Knocks (MARTIAL ARTS)

9 – Ring Sour by Without Pictures (HORROR)

10 – Rotten by Future Cool Moms (FANTASY)

11 – Silenced by Mouthy Kid (SILENT FILM)

12 – Social Witches by The Boys Club (DARK COMEDY)

13 – Three For The Road by Demon Kweenz (FANTASY)

14 – To Do: by Wing night (SILENT FILM)

15 – Together Alone by Fresh off the Boat (BUDDY FILM)

16 – Unleashed by The Miss Dalulas (FANTASY)

Note: Films are not rated – not be suitable for children.

http://www.48hourfilm.com/toronto