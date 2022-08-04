Billy the Kid

In many ways, Billy is just like other teenage boys; he’s into heavy metal, is desperate to find a girlfriend and aspires to a career as a rock star. But he also has a troubled past that has left him marked. Jennifer Venditti’s provocative coming-of-age debut follows the 15-year-old as he navigates the trials of adolescence in small-town Maine, grappling with isolation, first-time love and the frustrating gap between his dreams and reality. Using fly-on-the-wall footage, Venditti lets Billy’s story unfold without judgment, in all its angst, beauty and vulnerability. In the process, she challenges us to understand this startlingly wise teen on his own terms—and imagine ourselves beyond labels.

