4K Restoration. Feb 18 & 19 at 9:15 pm.

In this eccentric and hilarious take on Bram Stoker’s classic horror tale, Count Dracula (Udo Kier) is a deathly ill dandy searching for virgin blood to revive him. He and his slimy manservant Anton travel to Italy and are welcomed into the crumbling estate of an aristocratic landowner (Vittorio De Sica) with three beautiful young daughters. Unfortunately for the Count, the estate’s caretaker (Joe Dallesandro) is a Lothario who does not trust the undercover vampire’s aristocratic airs, odd diet, or story about why he travels with a coffin.

Produced by Andy Warhol and written, directed, and cast by Paul Morrissey, “Blood for Dracula” is a modern, daring, and outrageous film that breathes new life into an age-old tale.