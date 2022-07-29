Bloom Up: A Swinger Couple Story

Hermès and Betta are an ordinary middle-aged Italian couple who run the neighbourhood pet store by day. But by night, they organize extravagant sex parties and freewheeling erotic encounters for a network of local swingers. This International Swingers Day (yes, it’s a thing – mark your calendars every August 13!), dive into this candid, sex-positive exploration of the swinger lifestyle.

Director and cinematographer Mauro Russo Rouge is invited into the lives of Hermès and Betta with no moment off limits, capturing uninhibited passion in the back rooms of clubs, the intimacy of homes and the wide-open spaces of the night skies. With its uncannily beautiful camerawork that is deeply sensual without ever feeling vulgar or exploitative, Bloom Up is “more emotionally than sexually voyeuristic” (Screen Daily)—not just a celebration of kink and carnal desires, but a study of how even the most deeply loving relationships can be tested.

Screens August 12-13 (see website for times) at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West. Tickets: $15 (Members from $10)