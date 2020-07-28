NOW MagazineAll EventsBlueberry Moon Monologue Collective

Reba Terlson and Melanie Dahling

by Reba Terlson and Melanie Dahling
 
The Blueberry Moon Monologue Collective is a playful journey through the zodiac with 12 creatives. Allow your hosts to guide you through the cosmos with some comedy, poetry, storytelling and more. August 12 at 8 pm. Pwyc.

The link to this event will be made available to all attendees prior to August 12th. Register on eventbrite.com.

Acts Include: Abby Falvo, Rena Taylor, Rush Kazi, Sophie Bouchard Tremblay, Jigeesha Mukherjee, Arianne Tong, Bruno Alexandre, Carlyn Rhamey and more.

 

