World Premiere Theatrical Screening and Scientist Panel featuring renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

It’s in everything from nature and culture to war and love—and it may hold the key to our very survival. Voiced by Sarah Snook, star of HBO’s Succession, Carbon: The Unauthorised Biography reveals the epic and paradoxical life story of Carbon, the most talked-about yet least understood element on earth. Carbon’s journey, from the death of a star to the birth of the modern world, is told “in her own words” and through intimate testimonials from those who know her best. Spectacular and unorthodox, this documentary will bring you to a new understanding of the element that builds all life, and yet may end it all.

Live post-screening discussion featuring:

• Neil deGrasse Tyson, Astrophysicist, expert featured in film (via Skype)

• Phil De Luna, Carbon Capture Scientist, expert featured in film (via Skype)

• Niobe Thompson, Director, Carbon (Live in Toronto)

• Paul Lewis (Moderator), Conference Director, World Congress of Science and Factual Producers (Live in Toronto)