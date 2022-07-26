Cat Video Fest

Our fuzzy overlords return to the big screen!

Each year, CatVideoFest curates a compilation reel of the latest, best cat videos carefully selected from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses (Keyboard Cat, we’re looking at you).

Screening events take place all over the world in a host of venues and raise money for cats in need, often through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to identify how best to serve cats in the area. What better way for humans to come together than by watching cats?

July 30 at 4:20 pm and August 1 and 4 at 7 pm. $11.50. Fox Theatre, 2236 Queen East.

A portion of the admission price on each ticket will be donated to Team Cat Rescue!