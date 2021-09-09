CatVideoFest 2021

Celebrate the irresistible cuteness at this screening featuring a compilation of the latest and best cat videos. A mix of clips curated from submissions as well as viral hit favourites, this joyous communal experience helps raise money for cats in need through partnerships with local charities, animal welfare organizations and shelters across North America. Sep 12 at 5 pm. $15. http://bit.ly/2VrAuue

Hot Docs is proud to be supporting this travelling event and will be donating 10% of the ticket sales to Toronto Cat Rescue.