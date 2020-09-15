NOW MagazineAll EventsCoalition of South Asian Film Festivals (CoSAFF)

Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals (CoSAFF)

Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals (CoSAFF)

by
47 47 people viewed this event.

The Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals (CoSAFF) is a first of its kind event that brings together seven well-established South Asian institutions from across North America. The virtual festival will run for 15 days from October 3-17, featuring free online screenings of latest films and web content, along with Q&As with the creators. It will also include webinars focused on key industry topics, as well as other unique virtual events.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coalition-of-south-asian-film-festivals-tickets-115899016077

Additional Details

(1,000 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2020-10-03@12:00 AM to
2020-10-17@12:00 AM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Festivals
 

Registration End Date

2020-10-01
 
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.