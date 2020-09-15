The Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals (CoSAFF) is a first of its kind event that brings together seven well-established South Asian institutions from across North America. The virtual festival will run for 15 days from October 3-17, featuring free online screenings of latest films and web content, along with Q&As with the creators. It will also include webinars focused on key industry topics, as well as other unique virtual events.

