College Park After Hours: Back To The Future

You’re invited to our fourth and final movie night at College Park! Enjoy a free screening of Back To The Future with a pre-show performance by Lost In Japan!
Farmers’ Market starts at 3PM!
College Park After Hours is Presented by Downtown Yonge BIA and Meridian Credit Union
Once a month, from June to September, everyone is invited to come out and enjoy a free movie screening with the Downtown Yonge community! With a pre-show musical performance, farmers’ market, there’s something for the entire family!
Location Address - 444 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2H4
Event Price - 0.00