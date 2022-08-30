Readers' Choice 2021

College Park After Hours: Back To The Future

Aug 30, 2022

8 8 people viewed this event.

You’re invited to our fourth and final movie night at College Park! Enjoy a free screening of Back To The Future with a pre-show performance by Lost In Japan!

Farmers’ Market starts at 3PM!

College Park After Hours is Presented by Downtown Yonge BIA and Meridian Credit Union

Once a month, from June to September, everyone is invited to come out and enjoy a free movie screening with the Downtown Yonge community! With a pre-show musical performance, farmers’ market, there’s something for the entire family!

Additional Details

Location Address - 444 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2H4

Event Price - 0.00

Date And Time

Wed, Sep 7th, 2022 @ 03:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

