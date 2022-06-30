Come Back Anytime

Calling all foodies! Dig in to the mouth-watering story of self-taught noodle master Masamoto Ueda, the culinary genius behind Tokyo’s legendary Bizentei, which he runs with his devoted wife. Even after 40 years, his vitality and hunger for new experiences still thrives, driving his inventive search for new techniques and flavours beyond the bounds of tradition. Over the course of a year, follow the gregarious master and his loyal customers—true friends who inspire his quest—as they venture out into Japan’s picturesque countryside to harvest his novel ingredients, and gather together in the comfort and warmth of their much-loved restaurant to fill up on good food and good company.

Post-screening Skype Q&A with director John Daschbach on Sunday, July 24, 1 p.m., moderated by Hot Docs programmer Heather Haynes.