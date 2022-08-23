Starting Aug 31st, join your hosts Matt Duffy and Irene Gomes for COMEDY CINEMA!

Every Wednesday 8pm at the Cameron House (408 Queen Street West), we will screen a funny ‘classic’ film with a comedian! Not only will you get to see a great comedy flick with an introduction by a stand-up comic (& they’ll sprinkle in some hilarious commentary during the screening too). Themed Costumes are encouraged, and after the movie there will be trivia and prizes provided by Tokyo Smoke! FREE Popcorn for everyone too!

Plus, there is live music on the front stage at 6pm and, after the movie, there is another band that kicks off at 10pm!

It’s the perfect date night & only $10 at the door! (or $8 online, link for advance tickets: https://petiteplusmeow.com/how-to-get-tickets/).

Our first film is the classic Robin Hood Men In Tights! Take a look at our lineup for the rest of the year (below) – we’d say come to all of them but we understand if you can only pick 3 or 4 🙂 We hope to see you soon!

Aug 31 🎬 Robin Hood Men In Tights

Sept 7 🎬 Nacho Libre

Sept 14 🎬 The Muppets

Sept 21 🎬 The Princess Bride

Sept 28 🎬 Muppets Take Manhattan

Oct 5 🎬 Clueless

Oct 12 🎬 Crocodile Dundee

Oct 19 🎬 Office Space

Oct 26 🎬 The Wedding Singer

Nov 3 🎬 My Father The Hero

Nov 9 🎬 Fantastic Mr. Fox

Nov 16 🎬 Muppets Christmas Carol

Nov 23 🎬 A Christmas Story

Nov 30 🎬 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Dec 7 🎅🧑‍🎄🤶🤶 SPECIAL HOLIDAY SHOW 🎬 Rudolph RNR

Dec 14 🎬 He-Man & She-Ra Christmas Special