- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Starting Aug 31st, join your hosts Matt Duffy and Irene Gomes for COMEDY CINEMA!
Every Wednesday 8pm at the Cameron House (408 Queen Street West), we will screen a funny ‘classic’ film with a comedian! Not only will you get to see a great comedy flick with an introduction by a stand-up comic (& they’ll sprinkle in some hilarious commentary during the screening too). Themed Costumes are encouraged, and after the movie there will be trivia and prizes provided by Tokyo Smoke! FREE Popcorn for everyone too!
Plus, there is live music on the front stage at 6pm and, after the movie, there is another band that kicks off at 10pm!
It’s the perfect date night & only $10 at the door! (or $8 online, link for advance tickets: https://petiteplusmeow.com/how-to-get-tickets/).
Our first film is the classic Robin Hood Men In Tights! Take a look at our lineup for the rest of the year (below) – we’d say come to all of them but we understand if you can only pick 3 or 4 🙂 We hope to see you soon!
Aug 31 🎬 Robin Hood Men In Tights
Sept 7 🎬 Nacho Libre
Sept 14 🎬 The Muppets
Sept 21 🎬 The Princess Bride
Sept 28 🎬 Muppets Take Manhattan
Oct 5 🎬 Clueless
Oct 12 🎬 Crocodile Dundee
Oct 19 🎬 Office Space
Oct 26 🎬 The Wedding Singer
Nov 3 🎬 My Father The Hero
Nov 9 🎬 Fantastic Mr. Fox
Nov 16 🎬 Muppets Christmas Carol
Nov 23 🎬 A Christmas Story
Nov 30 🎬 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Dec 7 🎅🧑🎄🤶🤶 SPECIAL HOLIDAY SHOW 🎬 Rudolph RNR
Dec 14 🎬 He-Man & She-Ra Christmas Special
Location Address - 408 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A7
Event Price - $10 at the door ($8 online)
Location ID - 563599