STOMPBOX presents the Toronto Premiere of COUNTRY GOLD – with Director and Star Mickey Reece in attendance! July 26 at 7 pm. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles.

Set in 1994, COUNTRY GOLD stars Reece as Troyal Brux, an up-and-coming country music superstar who is invited by country music legend George Jones (Ben Hall) for a night on the town in Nashville – the night before George is to be cryogenically frozen.

If you, like me, have a mild obsession with the Garth Brooks/Chris Gaines 1999 VH1’s Behind the Music” Special and the podcast Cocaine & Rhinestones and have a taste for the strange, then holy moly friends, this movie is for you.