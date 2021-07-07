COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

CRINGE

Digital Fringe Festival premier of Sam Roulston's solo sketch comedy show. CRINGE is inspired by all of those intrusive thoughts or.

Jul 7, 2021

CRINGE

18 18 people viewed this event.

Digital Fringe Festival premier of Sam Roulston’s solo sketch comedy show.

CRINGE is inspired by all of those intrusive thoughts or embarrassing memories that slip into your mind while you’re brushing your teeth. The show explores themes like homophobic microagressions, cancel culture and pandemic related anxieties all through a comedic lens. Jul 21-31.  https://fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/cringe #CringeAtTheFringe

Date And Time
2021-07-21 @ 12:00 AM to
2021-07-31 @ 11:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends