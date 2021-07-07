Digital Fringe Festival premier of Sam Roulston’s solo sketch comedy show.

CRINGE is inspired by all of those intrusive thoughts or embarrassing memories that slip into your mind while you’re brushing your teeth. The show explores themes like homophobic microagressions, cancel culture and pandemic related anxieties all through a comedic lens. Jul 21-31. https://fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/cringe #CringeAtTheFringe