Following the birth of her son, French filmmaker Agnès Varda spent most of her days at home—but she kept her fascination for the people and places that surrounded her. Varda found inspiration for Daguerréotypes just outside her door, on Paris’s rue Daguerre, where she had lived and worked since the 1950s. The director turns her camera on the business owners whose shops are the street’s lifeblood: bakers, tailors, butchers, perfumers, music-store clerks, driving instructors and others. Everyone is asked the same three questions: “Where did you come from?” “When did you get here?” “Why did you come?” Between the everyday rituals of their work, her subjects’ pasts, relationships and dreams come alive.

