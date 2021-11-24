Decontamination Online Screening

Decontamination is a collection of works reflecting universal, but mostly unarticulated angst. We go virtual and optimize our time, our emotions, and our relations; these artists explore fragments of metamodern uneasiness. You can offer up endless data to improve our doppelgängers. An uncanny place, a tragic paradox of getting lost in a glass labyrinth. We want a rational, adjustable, and transformable environment, so we rather decontaminate the unpredictable, we sterilize the unexpected. Life is disinfected, the risks are safer to handle, but the unforeseen side effects of this ongoing transformation are getting stronger and stronger. Our sterilized world is silent and alienating.

Insurrection…, Pierre Villemin (France, 2020) 9:30 mins

Roaming, Florine Mougel (Austria, 2020) 6:04 mins

Scary Places/Shapes & Sizes, Pamela Falkenberg & Jack Cochran (US, 2020) 5:59 mins

Panspermia, Benna G. Maris (Earth (planet), 2017) 3:44 mins

my favorite software is being here, Alison Nguyen (US, 2021) 19:47 mins

Curated by PD Director Zoltan Huber

