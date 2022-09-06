Designing the Movies: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

The eye-popping 1953 musical comedy starring Marilyn Monroe!

Legends Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell are magnetic in this wildly entertaining Technicolor musical directed by Howard Hawks, about the friendship between showgirls Lorelei Lee (Monroe, in smart dumb-blonde mode) and savvy Dorothy Shaw (Russell). The pair are on an ocean liner to Paris, where unabashed gold-digger Lorelei plans to marry a dorky but wealthy heir. Together they navigate the ship’s dating pool and handle the private detective on board hoping to expose Lorelei’s true motives.

Madonna’s Material Girl famously paid tribute to Monroe’s sultry rendition of “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” but there are plenty of other terrific musical numbers—like the setpiece “Ain’t There Anyone Here for Love,” in which Russell is flanked by an entire male Olympic team—and scene after scene of unforgettable costumes by Travilla. Ahead of the September debut of Blonde (the Netflix biopic where Ana de Armas transforms herself into the siren), see the comedy that cemented Marilyn Monroe as an icon and you’ll also understand why Kim Kardashian wanted to wear That Dress to the Met Gala. Presented with an introduction by series host Nathalie Atkinson.