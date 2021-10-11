Halloween

Screening of Wong Kar-Wai’s atmospheric romance presented with an introduction by series host Nathalie Atkinson. Nov 11 at 7 pm..

Oct 11, 2021

Designing the Movies: In the Mood for Love

Screening of Wong Kar-Wai’s atmospheric romance presented with an introduction by series host Nathalie Atkinson. Nov 11 at 7 pm. $16. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/designing-the-movies-in-the-mood-for-love-tickets-187112296917

“It is always too early or too late for love in a Wong Kar-wai film,” Roger Ebert wrote in his original review, “and his characters spend their days in yearnings and regrets.” Such is the case with lonely neighbours Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung in Wong Kar-Wai’s atmospheric romance. New 20th anniversary 4K restoration, presented with an introduction by series host Nathalie Atkinson.

Additional Details

Location Address - 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9

Event Price - $16

Location ID - 564800

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 11th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM to
to 09:00 PM

Location
Revue Cinema

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

