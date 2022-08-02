Designing The Movies: Roman Holiday

In 1953, the role of Princess Ann in Roman Holiday turned unknown dancer and actress Audrey Hepburn into a movie star. In this classic romantic comedy, a bored and sheltered princess rebels against her handlers to play hooky and explore the Eternal City, with the help of a handsome reporter (Gregory Peck). Filmed on location in Rome, William Wyler’s bittersweet rom-com won three Academy Awards: Best Actress for Hepburn’s charming understated performance, Edith Head for Best Costume Design, and Best Motion Picture Story for blacklisted Hollywood Ten screenwriter Dalton Trumbo (who wouldn’t receive proper credit or his statuette until 1993).

Presented with an introduction to Audrey Hepburn’s cinematic fairy tales, fashion transformations, and the life-changing power of a good haircut, by series host Nathalie Atkinson.

August 13 at 4 pm. $13-$16. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles. eventbrite.ca