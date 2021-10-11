Screening of the anti-Bond movie that made Michael Caine a star. First in a series based on Len Deighton’s bestselling thrillers about reluctant British secret agent Harry Palmer, presented with an introduction to the lifestyle trappings and legacy of 1960s spy movies by series host Nathalie Atkinson. Oct 19 at 7 pm. $16. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/designing-the-movies-the-ipcress-file-1965-tickets-178866473437