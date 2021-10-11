Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Designing the Movies: The Ipcress File

Screening of the anti-Bond movie that made Michael Caine a star. First in a series based on Len Deighton’s bestselling.

Oct 11, 2021

Designing the Movies: The Ipcress File

6 6 people viewed this event.

Screening of the anti-Bond movie that made Michael Caine a star. First in a series based on Len Deighton’s bestselling thrillers about reluctant British secret agent Harry Palmer, presented with an introduction to the lifestyle trappings and legacy of 1960s spy movies by series host Nathalie Atkinson. Oct 19 at 7 pm. $16. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/designing-the-movies-the-ipcress-file-1965-tickets-178866473437

Additional Details

Location Address - 400 Roncesvalles Avenue

Event Price - $16

Date And Time
Tue, Oct 19th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to

Location
Revue Cinema

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film
 
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine