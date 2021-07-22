Disrupted Pasts, Displaced Futures is a selection of moving image works by contemporary artists from the Middle East and North Africa, blending science fiction, arabfuturism, and magic realism to tackle themes of displacement, migration, and climate crisis. Don’t miss the live discussion with filmmakers Mariam Mekiwi and Larissa Sansour, moderated by ArteEast’s film curator Ginou Choueiri. Tickets are Free/PWYC.

Livestream discussion: Saturday July 24 from 12.30 -2 pm EDT.