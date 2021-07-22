COVID-19

Jul 22, 2021

Disrupted Pasts, Displaced Futures is a selection of moving image works by contemporary artists from the Middle East and North Africa, blending science fiction, arabfuturism, and magic realism to tackle themes of displacement, migration, and climate crisis. Don’t miss the live discussion with filmmakers Mariam Mekiwi and Larissa Sansour, moderated by ArteEast’s film curator Ginou Choueiri. Tickets are Free/PWYC.
Livestream discussion: Saturday July 24 from 12.30 -2 pm EDT.

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-07-24 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-07-28 @ 12:00 AM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Art

