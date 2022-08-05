Don’t Let The Riverbeast Get You! 10th Anniversary!

10th Anniversary Screening!

In this campy throwback to 1950’s monster films, a vicious monster, the Riverbeast, has arisen from its watery lair to terrorize a peaceful New England town. Local tutor Neil Stuart has seen the beast before, but nobody believed his story, making him the town laughingstock. Neil sets out to not only prove that the Riverbeast exists, but also, with the help of his beautiful pupil, scrappy tutor buddies, and a former professional athlete, to vanquish the aquatic menace!

This very special screening features an Intro from Justin Decloux and WIll Sloan, Important Cinema Club Hosts & authors of “Motern on Motern: Conversations with Matt Farley and Charles Roxburgh.” Joining them will be Motern enthusiast, TIFF Midnight Madness curator and producer (Psycho Goreman) Peter Kuplowsky. Plus a few more surprises!

This is a Fox Exclusive! Don’t miss it!