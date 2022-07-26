Drag Me to the Movies presents Never Too Young To Die

A gymnast is thrust into the world of espionage when he seeks revenge for his father’s murder.

DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES is an interactive movie-going experience featuring drag artists, movie bingo and prizes from Pause Beauty, Alysia Myette, Sugo, Eyesore Cinema, and more. It is hosted by Weird Alice.

Action: Bond Style. Beauty: Vanity Style. Hero: American Style! Join Weird Alice and special guest Alison Lang for Gil Bettman’s masterpiece of cult cinema NEVER TOO YOUNG TO DIE! When a top secret agent (George Lazenby) is murdered, his estranged son Lance Stargrove (John Stamos) teams up with his dad’s seductive and deadly associate, Danja Deering (Vanity) to face his father’s killer… the fiendish mastermind Velvet Von Ragnar (Gene Simmons). You think you’ve seen it all? It’s never too late to see NEVER TOO YOUNG TO DIE!

Stick around after the screening for KISS karaoke on the big screen!

August 19 at 7 pm. $20-$30. Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor West. eventbrite.ca