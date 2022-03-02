Drag Me To the Movies presents VEGAS IN SPACE

DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES is an interactive movie-going experience featuring drag artists, movie bingo and prizes. It is hosted by Weird Alice.

SPACE, THE FABULOUS FRONTIER.

Flying into PARADISE this March is a cult drag classic launched from the ancient, unknowable, far distant star system known as 1992.

Described as “one of the first truly queer midnight movies”, this early 90s all-drag extravaganza is fresh from the vaults of the legendary Troma Entertainment.

What else are you going to be doing on a Wednesday night?

March 16 at 7 pm. $25. Tickets at eventbrite.ca.

This month’s special guest is Anne Alien!

NB: PROOD OF COVID-19 VACCINATION WILL BE REQUIRED FOR THIS EVENT.