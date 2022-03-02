Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Drag Me To the Movies presents VEGAS IN SPACE

Mar 2, 2022

Drag Me To the Movies presents VEGAS IN SPACE

3 3 people viewed this event.

DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES is an interactive movie-going experience featuring drag artists, movie bingo and prizes. It is hosted by Weird Alice.

SPACE, THE FABULOUS FRONTIER.

Flying into PARADISE this March is a cult drag classic launched from the ancient, unknowable, far distant star system known as 1992.

Described as “one of the first truly queer midnight movies”, this early 90s all-drag extravaganza is fresh from the vaults of the legendary Troma Entertainment.

What else are you going to be doing on a Wednesday night?

March 16 at 7 pm. $25. Tickets at eventbrite.ca.

DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES is a monthly interactive movie-going experience featuring drag artists, movie bingo and prizes from Eyesore Cinema, Nina Spade Designs, Craig’s Cookies, and more! It is hosted by Weird Alice.

This month’s special guest is Anne Alien!

NB: PROOD OF COVID-19 VACCINATION WILL BE REQUIRED FOR THIS EVENT.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006c Bloor St W

Event Price - $25

Date And Time

Wed, Mar 16th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

Paradise Theatre

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film
 
Watch video
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine