If the Chelsea Hotel’s walls could talk… The New York institution that counts Patti Smith, Jim Morrison, Robert Mapplethorpe and the superstars of Warhol’s factory among its residents and regulars is soon to be reopened as a luxury hotel—follow along as filmmaker Amélie van Elmbt & Maya Duverdier peel back the cultural layers and looks into the legendary ‘60s dwelling space for artists with Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel.