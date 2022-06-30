No one epitomizes the theatrics of high school politics quite like Tracy Flick. Based on the novel by acclaimed author Tom Perrotta, the film adaptation of Election centres around a highly ambitious student, played by Reese Witherspoon, as she shoots for the ultimate (gold) star—becoming class president. Her plans are fantastically derailed when her social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick), gets involved by backing an unexpected rival candidate. One thing is for sure; Tracy Flick won’t go down without a good fight. In fact, her endurance has prevailed so much so that we’re screening the original 1999 classic in celebration of Perotta’s latest venture, Tracy Flick Can’t Win. Want to go the extra mile? Join Perrotta for an exclusive Curious Minds Author Talk and book signing.