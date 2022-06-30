Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Election

Jun 30, 2022

Election

10 10 people viewed this event.

No one epitomizes the theatrics of high school politics quite like Tracy Flick. Based on the novel by acclaimed author Tom Perrotta, the film adaptation of Election centres around a highly ambitious student, played by Reese Witherspoon, as she shoots for the ultimate (gold) star—becoming class president. Her plans are fantastically derailed when her social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick), gets involved by backing an unexpected rival candidate. One thing is for sure; Tracy Flick won’t go down without a good fight. In fact, her endurance has prevailed so much so that we’re screening the original 1999 classic in celebration of Perotta’s latest venture, Tracy Flick Can’t Win. Want to go the extra mile? Join Perrotta for an exclusive Curious Minds Author Talk and book signing.

Additional Details

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - Tickets: $15 (Members from $10)

Location ID - 561714

Date And Time

Sat, Jul 9th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine