Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)

Queen Elizabeth II needs no introduction, but after nearly 90 years of public service as the longest-reigning British monarch and female head of state, it’s worthwhile to take a deep dive into Her Majesty’s rich royal history. Explore the Queen’s rise to power through preserved archival footage from the 1930s until the present, each clip painting an intimate portrait of one of the world’s most recognizable faces. From the famed director of Notting Hill, Le Week-End and Nothing Like a Dame, there’s no better belated Platinum Jubilee celebration than this essential doc.