45th Anniversary screening!

David Lynch once described his stunning debut feature simply as “a dream of dark and troubling things,” but the unclassifiable “Eraserhead” is so much more.

A love story between a pencil factory worker and his girlfriend set in a dystopian industrial wasteland, this midnight classic is no ordinary romance. Mutant babies, singing women who live inside radiators, dancing roasted chickens, and a perpetually confused-looking Jack Nance (Twin Peaks) add to the offbeat sensibility we’ve all come to expect from Lynch. Influenced by the writings of Franz Kafka and Nikolai Gogol, Lynch’s densely packed tale has to be experienced on the big screen to be fully understood.

Critics and filmmakers alike have canonized “Eraserhead” as a touchstone in film history and this visionary nocturnal odyssey continues to haunt American cinema like no other film.