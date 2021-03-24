NOW MagazineAll EventsFerris Bueller’s Day Off at the Drive-In

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at the Drive-In

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at the Drive-In

by
19 19 people viewed this event.

Screening from your car about a high school wise guy determined to have a day off from school, despite what the Principal thinks of that. 8 pm. $10-$60. https://ontarioplace.com/en/movies-at-ontario-place/drive-in

Additional Details

Location - Ontario Place Drive-In

 

Date And Time

2021-04-03 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-04-03 @ 11:00 PM
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film

Location Page

Ontario Place Drive-In

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.