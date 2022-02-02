Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen

With great affection, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Daniel Raim captures the humour and drama of director Norman Jewison’s quest to re-envision the beloved stage hit Fiddler on the Roof as a wide-screen epic. Raim puts us in the director’s chair, drawing on a ton of behind-the-scenes footage and never-before-seen stills, as well as original interviews with Jewison, star Chaim Topol, Academy Award-winning composer John Williams, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and the actresses who played Tevye’s daughters, Rosalind Harris, Michele Marsh, and Neva Small.

Featuring a live Zoom Q&A on Sunday, February 27 at 8pm with Director Daniel Raim and Actress Rosalind Harris (Tzeitel)