Films Changing the World: Dope is Death

Enter South Bronx in the early 70s: the streets were vibrant with Black-centered art, the emergence of hip hop, community activism, and the fight for neighbourhood self-determination. At the same time, the boroughs were under the thumb of a heroin epidemic. Seizing control of the Lincoln Hospital, Dr. Mutulu Shakur (Tupac Shakur’s stepdad) along with members of the Black Panthers created the Lincoln Detox People’s Program—an acupuncture-based drug treatment clinic that also taught Marxist philosophy. Dope is Death recounts the incendiary legacy of Shakur, the clinic, and the radical dissidents emboldened by the politics of liberation to uplift the hood’s most marginalized people.

Featuring a post-screening Q&A with director Mia Donovan and special guests.