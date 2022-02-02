Films Changing the World: Last of the Right Whales

Whales have stirred the depths of the human imagination since time immemorial. Their fathomless immensity and mystique are exemplified by the North Atlantic right whale, a critically endangered species in rapid decline. With unprecedented access to their migratory routes, the crew of Last of the Right Whales brings the lens spectacularly close to its rarely observed subjects. The camera captures the unparalleled grace of every breach, dive and tail lift, inspiring a sense of awe all the more poignant when contrasted against the harm humankind has caused these creatures. While commercial fishing and climate change threaten the species into extinction, the film remains urgently hopeful.

Live post-screening Q&A with Director Nadine Pequeneza and Impact Producer Sholeh Fabbri and more.