Films Changing the World: My Tree

Playing in cinema & online (as of Nov 23).

One-night-only premiere. Jason Sherman recalls receiving many gifts for his bar mitzvah, but 40 years later, one particular present still holds his fascination: a tree planted in Israel in his name. Travelling from Toronto to Tel Aviv, he begins a quest to find out what’s become of his seedling. When he discovers that it now stands on the remains of a Palestinian village that was destroyed in order to build “Canada Park,” a 700-hectare Israeli national park, he embarks on another journey—to determine his responsibility in helping cover up the destruction. Sherman’s travels introduce him to many who don’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations in his attempt to get to the root of a complicated history.

Live post-screening Q&A with director Jason Sherman and Toronto-based journalist John Goddard, who appears in the film.

