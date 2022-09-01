One of the most acclaimed docs of the year, and a smash hit at our Hot Docs Film Festival this spring, Fire of Love introduces audiences to one of the most irresistible couples that’s ever hit the big screen. For two decades, the daring French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft were partners in love and work, roaming the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Ultimately, they lost their lives in a 1991 volcanic explosion, but their intrepid research and breathtaking film archives left a legacy that forever enriched our knowledge of the natural world. With music by Brian Eno, voice-over by Miranda July, and a stunning visual style that’s equal parts Jacques Cousteau and Wes Anderson, director Sara Dosa crafts a film that demands to be seen on the biggest possible screen: an explosive story of creation and exploration — and the most enchanting movie love story of the year.