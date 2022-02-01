Readers' Choice 2021

Fox 3-D: Flesh for Frankenstein

Feb 1, 2022

5 5 people viewed this event.

Feb 25 at 9:15 pm, Feb 26 at 9:30 pm.

In delectably gory 3-D!

A deliciously cynical social satire from acclaimed filmmaker Paul Morrissey, “Flesh for Frankenstein” is among the most original and transgressive interpretations of Mary Shelley’s classic novel.

Baron von Frankenstein (Udo Kier), with the help of his bizarre assistant Otto, is determined to create a new master race. To achieve his objective, he constructs two perfect “zombies” from an assemblage of body parts, intending them to mate. Meanwhile, complications ensue as Nicholas, a farm hand, begins an affair with the Baron’s sexually frustrated wife all while searching for his missing friend Sacha (Joe Dallesandro), whose head and brain have been used for Frankenstein’s male “zombie.”

Upon its release, “Flesh for Frankenstein” became an immediate midnight and cult movie sensation. Now, the movie has been newly restored from its original negative!

“The blood splashes as noisily as an open fire hydrant.”
— Nora Sayre, New York Times

Additional Details

Location Address - 2236 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M43 1G2

Event Price - 11.50$ for Non Members 8.85$ for Members

Location ID - 560561

Date And Time

Fri, Feb 25th, 2022 @ 9:15 PM
to Sat, Feb 26th, 2022

Location

Fox Theatre

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

