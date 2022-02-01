Fox 3-D: Flesh for Frankenstein

Feb 25 at 9:15 pm, Feb 26 at 9:30 pm.

In delectably gory 3-D!

A deliciously cynical social satire from acclaimed filmmaker Paul Morrissey, “Flesh for Frankenstein” is among the most original and transgressive interpretations of Mary Shelley’s classic novel.

Baron von Frankenstein (Udo Kier), with the help of his bizarre assistant Otto, is determined to create a new master race. To achieve his objective, he constructs two perfect “zombies” from an assemblage of body parts, intending them to mate. Meanwhile, complications ensue as Nicholas, a farm hand, begins an affair with the Baron’s sexually frustrated wife all while searching for his missing friend Sacha (Joe Dallesandro), whose head and brain have been used for Frankenstein’s male “zombie.”

Upon its release, “Flesh for Frankenstein” became an immediate midnight and cult movie sensation. Now, the movie has been newly restored from its original negative!

“The blood splashes as noisily as an open fire hydrant.”

— Nora Sayre, New York Times