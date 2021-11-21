Collective City Screening

Free premiere of Collective City‘s two new documentaries, 23rd Room & Twentytwenty Arts, as well as the launch of our new website and artist collective database. Free. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles.

chronicles the collective’s early shows culminating in their two site specific exhibitions 7 Rooms and a Linen Closet and Duke-u-menta above the Duke of Connaught Tavern on Queen Street West in the mid 1990’s. TwentyTwenty Arts is a curatorial collective presently active in its goals to raise awareness of Mental Health, homelessness and addiction using such public platforms as the TTC and the multiple advertising screens of Dundas Square.

No registration necessary. Doors open 1 pm, screening starts at 2 pm.

Questions? Contact us at collectivecitytoronto@gmail.com. We can’t wait to see you there