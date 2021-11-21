Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Collective City Screening

Nov 21, 2021

Collective City Screening

27 27 people viewed this event.

Free premiere of Collective City‘s two new documentaries, 23rd Room & Twentytwenty Arts, as well as the launch of our new website and artist collective database. Free. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles.

  • 23rd Room chronicles the collective’s early shows culminating in their two site specific exhibitions 7 Rooms and a Linen Closet and Duke-u-menta above the Duke of Connaught Tavern on Queen Street West in the mid 1990’s.
  • TwentyTwenty Arts is a curatorial collective presently active in its goals to raise awareness of Mental Health, homelessness and addiction using such public platforms as the TTC and the multiple advertising screens of Dundas Square.

No registration necessary. Doors open 1 pm, screening starts at 2 pm.

Questions? Contact us at collectivecitytoronto@gmail.com. We can’t wait to see you there

Additional Details

Location Address - 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 564800

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 @ 1:00 PM
to

Location
Revue Cinema

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine