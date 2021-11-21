Collective City Screening

- News
Free premiere of Collective City‘s two new documentaries, 23rd Room & Twentytwenty Arts, as well as the launch of our new website and artist collective database. Free. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles.
No registration necessary. Doors open 1 pm, screening starts at 2 pm.
Questions? Contact us at collectivecitytoronto@gmail.com. We can’t wait to see you there
Location Address - 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9
Event Price - Free
