The Hottest Shorts of Hot Docs 2022

Join us for one of our most popular member events: our annual showcase of the Hot Docs Festival’s best, most crowd-pleasing short films. We’re thrilled to bring you a specially curated selection of six films from around the world that showcase the incredible range and diversity of shorts presented during the 2022 festival.
Post-Screening Q&A with Dad Can Dance director Jamie Ross. July 26 at 7 pm. $15 (members free). Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West. hotdocs.ca
Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2
Event Price - $15, members free
