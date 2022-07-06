The Hottest Shorts of Hot Docs 2022

Join us for one of our most popular member events: our annual showcase of the Hot Docs Festival’s best, most crowd-pleasing short films. We’re thrilled to bring you a specially curated selection of six films from around the world that showcase the incredible range and diversity of shorts presented during the 2022 festival.

Post-Screening Q&A with Dad Can Dance director Jamie Ross. July 26 at 7 pm. $15 (members free). Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West. hotdocs.ca