Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Hottest Shorts of Hot Docs 2022

Jul 6, 2022

The Hottest Shorts of Hot Docs 2022

9 9 people viewed this event.

Join us for one of our most popular member events: our annual showcase of the Hot Docs Festival’s best, most crowd-pleasing short films. We’re thrilled to bring you a specially curated selection of six films from around the world that showcase the incredible range and diversity of shorts presented during the 2022 festival.

Post-Screening Q&A with Dad Can Dance director Jamie Ross. July 26 at 7 pm. $15 (members free). Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West. hotdocs.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - $15, members free

Location ID - 561714

Date And Time

Tue, Jul 26th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine