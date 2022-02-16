Get a free sneak preview of Amy Poehler’s new documentary before its March 4 release on Amazon Prime.

Comedy queen Amy Poehler’s first directorial foray into documentary, the Sundance hit Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific power couples in comedy history. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz risked everything to be together. Desi–A refugee from Cuba who eventually became an actor and brilliant producer. Lucille came from nothing and, with an unrivaled work ethic, found her calling in comedy, first in radio, then in Hollywood. Their real-life love, and all its ups and downs, would form the basis of one of the most influential shows in the history of television: I Love Lucy. What Lucy and Desi couldn’t make work with each other, they gave to the rest of the world. Featuring intimate insights and interviews with Norman Lear, Carol Burnett, Bette Midler and more.

Featuring a special introduction by Academy and BAFTA-nominated producer Justin Wilkes (Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, What Happened Miss Simone?, Julia)