Friday The 13th Part III in 3D!

It’s the unluckiest day on the calendar and you’ve got a date with Jason Voorhees…in 3-D!

Our murderous buddy returns to Crystal Lake to terrify rich girl Chris (Dana Kimmell) and her gang of unsuspecting guests. Chris is haunted by an earlier encounter with Jason, and her romantic entanglements with local boy Rick (Paul Kratka) do little to ease her nightmares. Meanwhile, the gruesome antics of Shelly (Larry Zerner), a chubby practical joker who just wants to be loved, leads to an escalating case of the boy who cried wolf. Stage blood turns to real blood as everyone begins to fall prey to the killer lurking in the barn out back.

Building where previous entries left off, Friday the 13th Part 3 features more kills, more dumb teenagers making bad decisions, the most gloriously gratuitous 3-D camerawork you have ever seen, and the origin story of that iconic hockey mask we’ve all come to know and love!

Maybe Friday the 13th is your lucky day after all! 9:15 pm. $11.50. foxtheatre.ca