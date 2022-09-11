GALAXY 360: A WOMAN’S PLAYGROUND Screens at Royal Cinema – one night only in Toronto after the TIFF Screening Sold Out!

Welcome to GALAXY 360: A Woman’s Playground – in a future far, far, far away, women rule the world and men compete in beauty pageants! After the TIFF Industry Screening sold out, we are excited to announce a public Toronto-Only Screening of Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground at the Royal Cinema on September 15th at 8:00pm.

Doors open at 7:30 PM

Glittery, Disco Attire is Encouraged!

With filmmaker and star, Anna Fishbeyn in attendance and speaking at this exclusive engagement.

Written and directed by Anna Fishbeyn, who also stars in the film as the powerful and fascinating ILLUMINA!

GALAXY 360: A WOMAN’S PLAYGROUND is a sci-fi futuristic comedy set in 2195, where women rule the world, men dream of getting married and you’re invited to the most watched reality show of the future: Victor’s Angels Mr. World Beauty Pageant. The pageant features the giant media personality, Illumina, who whips the men into shape as they dream of winning The Golden Phallickorn Crown, a prize that will raise the men’s social and economic status. Go behind-the-scenes and witness the men’s drama, tears, and insecurities as they train in the Joan of Arc Training Pods, perform at the Gloria Steinem Dome, and wow and excite the Judges. A dystopian romance emerges between Illumina and one of the contestants, sparking the biggest social media watch parties of 2195. Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground is a fun-house, laugh-out loud wild ride in a new world – that speaks volumes about our society’s gender stereotypes and delivers a powerful punch!

