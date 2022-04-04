An experimental feat that can only be described as a full-body experience, Gambling, Gods, and LSD (directed by Toronto’s treasured Peter Mettler) is one man’s epic search for meaning. In true early 2000s spirit, Mettler takes advantage of his digital camera to record improvised interviews and splices it with 35-mm film footage, bringing viewers everywhere from the Toronto suburbs to Vegas casinos to Transcendental communities in India. A feast for the eyes and high for the mind, this Genie-award-winning doc begs to be viewed on a big screen, where you can fully surrender to the sights and sounds of urban civilization.

Featuring a special introduction by writer/critic Jose Teodoro, who specializes in director Peter Mettler’s work. Apr 9 at 6:30 pm. $15. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West.