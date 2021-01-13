Global premiere gala of the documentary centred on women overcoming inequality in Afghanistan. From Jan 29-31, there will be multiple screenings of The Secret Marathon. Each screening will include networking opportunities, a hi-def film screening, an interactive Q&A and special guests including author, TV commentator and the first woman to run the Boston Marathon Kathrine Switzer, ultra marathoner and Free to Run ambassador Mahsa, award-winning author and the founder of the Running Room John Stanton and many more. $5 from each ticket will be donated to the Marathon of Afghanistan to support their ongoing efforts to ensure everyone can run free.

For showtimes & tickets: https://ca.demand.film/the-secret-marathon