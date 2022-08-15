After playing at seven festivals across the country and winning multiple awards, Keesha Chung’s first short film “grey area” is coming to Artscape Daniels Launchpad!

During this event, we will screen “grey area”, the behind the scenes documentary, and conclude the evening with a scene breakdown and panel conversation.

Using “grey area” as a proof of concept, we will discuss authentic storytelling, Toronto’s current media landscape and the importance of collaboration. This panel will feature Keesha Chung (director, writer, producer), stars Golden (“Dre Nassir’), Neké Andeh (“Amari Jones), and Costume Designer Mecha Clarke, with moderator Anna Akoto!

“grey area” follows aspiring Toronto model Dre Nassir as she navigates the harsh realities of her professional life and is later forced to see her ex for the first time since their breakup.

Join us for an evening of networking, conversation and connection as we come together in celebration “grey area”! August 25 at 6 pm. $9.50. 130 Queens Quay East. eventbrite.ca