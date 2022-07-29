Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Jul 29, 2022

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

4 4 people viewed this event.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song is a definitive exploration of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, “Hallelujah.” This feature-length documentary weaves together three creative strands: The songwriter and his times; the song’s dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit; and moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom “Hallelujah” has become a personal touchstone.

Approved for production by Leonard Cohen just before his 80th birthday in 2014, the film accesses a wealth of never-before-seen archival materials from the Cohen Trust, including Cohen’s personal notebooks, journals and photographs, performance footage and extremely rare audio recordings and interviews.

Screens Aug 26-Sep 1, see website for times. $15 (free for members). Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West.

Additional Details

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - Tickets: $15 (FREE for Members!)

Location ID - 561714

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 26th, 2022 @ 06:30 PM
to Thu, Sep 1st, 2022 @ 04:30 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine