Live and immersive drive-in experience of theatre and films where characters from your favourite spooky films come to life.

Oct 4, 2021

Live and immersive drive-in experience of theatre and films where characters from your favourite spooky films come to life outside your car. Oct 26-31. $50-$80 per vehicle. Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore W. https://ontarioplace.com/en/special_programs/haunted-cinema/?utm_source=socialmedia&utm_medium=socialmedia&utm_campaign=2021

Additional Details

Location Address - 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $50.00 - $80.00

Location ID - 561102

Date And Time
Tue, Oct 26th, 2021 @ 06:30 PM
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 to

Location
Ontario Place

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

Event Tags

