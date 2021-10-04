- News
Live and immersive drive-in experience of theatre and films where characters from your favourite spooky films come to life outside your car. Oct 26-31. $50-$80 per vehicle. Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore W. https://ontarioplace.com/en/special_programs/haunted-cinema/?utm_source=socialmedia&utm_medium=socialmedia&utm_campaign=2021
Location Address - 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $50.00 - $80.00
Location ID - 561102